MLB

When Do the MLB playoffs Start?

1:38 | MLB
It's now more expensive to be a Cubs fan since they won the World Series last year
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The Major League Baseball postseason will start on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the American League Wild Card Game.

The National League's Wild Card Game will start the next day and will be televised by TBS.

The AL Division Series starts Thursday, Oct. 5 and both NLDS series begin the next day.

The AL Championship Series begins Friday, Oct. 13 and will be telecast by FOX or FS1. The NLCS, set to start on Saturday, Oct. 14, will be telecast by TBS.

The 113th World Series, televised exclusively by Fox, will start Tuesday, Oct. 24 and if the series goes a full seven games, the clincher will be played Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Unlike past years, the World Series will start at home of the league champion with the better regular–season record. Home-field advantage was previously determined by the result of the All-Star Game. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters