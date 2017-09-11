When Do the MLB playoffs Start?

It's now more expensive to be a Cubs fan since they won the World Series last year

The Major League Baseball postseason will start on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the American League Wild Card Game.

The National League's Wild Card Game will start the next day and will be televised by TBS.

The AL Division Series starts Thursday, Oct. 5 and both NLDS series begin the next day.

The AL Championship Series begins Friday, Oct. 13 and will be telecast by FOX or FS1. The NLCS, set to start on Saturday, Oct. 14, will be telecast by TBS.

The 113th World Series, televised exclusively by Fox, will start Tuesday, Oct. 24 and if the series goes a full seven games, the clincher will be played Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Unlike past years, the World Series will start at home of the league champion with the better regular–season record. Home-field advantage was previously determined by the result of the All-Star Game.