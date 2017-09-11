MLB

New York Mets: Today's Schedule, TV Channel, Game Time

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
The SI Staff
Monday September 11th, 2017

Did the Mets win last night? The Mets lost to the Cubs 8-3 on Monday night. The Cubs' Kris Bryant and Ian Happ homered while starting pitcher Jose Quintana surrendered just two runs over six innings.

What place are the Mets in? The Mets are sitting in fourth place of a depleted National League East. At 63-81, New York is one of four NL East teams to be under .500. Click here to see the full playoff standings and potential matchups.

What time do the Mets play today? The Mets take on the Cubs again, beginning at 7:05 CST on Wednesday.

Who is pitching for the Mets today? Matt Harvey will toe the rubber for New York while the Chicago sends out ace Jon Lester. 

What channel is the Mets game on? The Mets-Cubs game can be viewed on SNY in New York and CSN Chicago. Listen to the game in New York on ESPN Deportes or 710 WOR, and 670 The Score in Chicago.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters