New York Mets: Today's Schedule, TV Channel, Game Time

Did the Mets win last night? The Mets lost to the Cubs 8-3 on Monday night. The Cubs' Kris Bryant and Ian Happ homered while starting pitcher Jose Quintana surrendered just two runs over six innings.

What place are the Mets in? The Mets are sitting in fourth place of a depleted National League East. At 63-81, New York is one of four NL East teams to be under .500. Click here to see the full playoff standings and potential matchups.

What time do the Mets play today? The Mets take on the Cubs again, beginning at 7:05 CST on Wednesday.

Who is pitching for the Mets today? Matt Harvey will toe the rubber for New York while the Chicago sends out ace Jon Lester.

What channel is the Mets game on? The Mets-Cubs game can be viewed on SNY in New York and CSN Chicago. Listen to the game in New York on ESPN Deportes or 710 WOR, and 670 The Score in Chicago.