When Did the Dodgers Move to Los Angeles?

The Dodgers first came into existence in 1883 in Brooklyn.

The team's first name was the Robins before changing to the Dodgers, named after citizens when were known for dodging trolleys in the streets.

The Dodgers played its home games at Ebbets Field and were very successful in the National League, winning several pennants before winning a World Series championship in 1955.

After the city refused to build a new stadium to replace aging Ebbets Field, the team moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

The team played their first four seasons on the West Coast at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before moving to Dodger Stadium in 1962.