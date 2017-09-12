The Cleveland Inevitables—er, Indians—have made history again! With their 2-0 win over the Tigers at Progressive Field on Tuesday night, they've tied the 2002 Oakland A's 20-game winning streak, the longest in the history of the American League and the longest in the majors since the dawn of expansion in 1961. Since 1900, only the 21-game winning streak of the 1935 Chicago Cubs is longer.

While Tuesday’s score was close, there wasn't a ton of suspense in the record-tying game. Leadoff batter Francisco Lindor homered off Tigers starter Matthew Boyd in the bottom of the first inning, his 30th of the season and his team-high ninth during the streak (breaking a tie with teammate Jose Ramirez). The team tacked on a second run in the sixth inning via Carlos Santana's leadoff double, a groundout and a wild pitch.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

That was more than enough offense to back ace Corey Kluber, who spun his third shutout of the season, notched his 16th win, and lowered ERA to 2.44, all good for at least a share of the AL lead (he's tied with Ervin Santana in shutouts, and Chris Sale and teammate Trevor Bauer in wins). The 31-year-old righty scattered five hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out eight. After allowing a leadoff double to Ian Kinsler in the first inning, Kluber retired 19 of the next 20 hitters he faced, with a two-out double in the fourth by Nick Castellanos the only blemish. Though Kluber allowed hits in each of the last three innings—a single by Castellanos in the seventh, a single by Tyler Collins in the eighth, and a double by Alex Presley in the ninth—he needed just 52 pitches after the fourth, with no more than 12 in any inning. He threw 113 pitches overall.

As a team, the shutout was the Indians' seventh of the streak, with the Tigers additionally falling victims on September 1 (the nightcap of the doubleheader) and September 11. The Indians have allowed just seven runs in their past seven games, and have outscored their opponents 134-32 during this stretch, the widest scoring margin from among the half-dozen longest streaks since 1900. For more comparisons to the greatest winning streaks in history, see here, and for more amazing facts and figures pertaining to the streak, see here.

The Indians (89-56) will have their chance to break the AL record and tie the 1935 Cubs' record on Wednesday against the Tigers (60-84), whom they've beaten in 12 out of 18 games thus far this year. Starting for Cleveland will be Mike Clevinger, who has delivered three straight outings of six shutout innings during the streak and is 9-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine, while Buck Farmer (4-2, 6.32) goes for the Tigers.