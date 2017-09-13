MLB

Dodgers Snap 11-Game Losing Streak, Clinch Playoff Berth

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
34 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped their 11-game losing streak on Tuesday night and in the process clinched a postseason berth.

Los Angeles beat their NL West rival the San Francisco Giants 5–3, ending the team's longest losing streak since moving west from Brooklyn in 1958.

The Dodgers are in the postseason for the fifth straight season, and clinched at least the second NL wild card.

Clayton Kershaw (17-3) pitched six innings, giving up one earned run while striking out six.

Justin Turner had an RBI double in the eighth and Chase Utley also homered for Los Angeles, who won for only the second time this month.

The Dodgers have the second lowest batting average and have scored the fewest runs in the National League this month.

They still have baseball's best record and lead the NL West by 10 games with 17 regular season games remaining.

