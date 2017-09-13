How Many Games Are Left In The MLB Season?
Quickly
- Taking a look at the remaining schedules for all 30 MLB teams.
The Major League Baseball season is scheduled to come to an end on Sunday, Oct. 1, though it could be extended by one day (or more) if any tiebreaker games are necessary. Here is how many games each team has left in its season starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13:
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: 17
Sept. 13: at Blue Jays
Sept. 14-17: at Yankees
Sept. 18-20: vs. Red Sox
Sept. 21-24: vs. Rays
Sept. 26-27: at Pirates
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Rays
Boston Red Sox: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. A's
Sept. 15-17: at Rays
Sept. 18-20: at Orioles
Sept. 22-24: at Reds
Sept. 25-27: vs. Blue Jays
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Astros
New York Yankees: 18
Sept. 13: at Rays (at Citi Field)
Sept. 14-17: vs. Orioles
Sept. 18-20: vs. Twins
Sept. 22-24: at Blue Jays
Sept. 25: vs. Royals (make-up game)
Sept. 26-28: vs. Rays
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays: 16
Sept. 13: vs. Yankees (at Citi Field)
Sept. 15-17: vs. Red Sox
Sept. 19-20: vs. Cubs
Sept. 21-24: at Orioles
Sept. 26-28: at Yankees
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays: 17
Sept. 13: vs. Orioles
Sept. 14-17: at Twins
Sept. 19-21: vs. Royals
Sept. 22-24: vs. Yankees
Sept. 25-27: at Red Sox
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Yankees
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: 18
Sept. 13: at Royals
Sept. 14-17: at Tigers
Sept. 19-21: at Astros
Sept. 22-24: vs. Royals
Sept. 25-28: vs. Angels
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Indians
Cleveland Indians: 17
Sept. 13: vs. Tigers
Sept. 14-17: vs. Royals
Sept. 19-21: at Angels
Sept. 22-24: at Mariners
Sept. 26-28: vs. Twins
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. White Sox
Detroit Tigers: 18
Sept. 13: at Indians
Sept. 14-17: vs. White Sox
Sept. 18-20: vs. Athletics
Sept. 21-24: vs. Twins
Sept. 26-28: at Royals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Twins
Kansas City Royals: 18
Sept. 13: vs. White Sox
Sept. 14-17: at Indians
Sept. 19-21: at Blue Jays
Sept. 22-24: at White Sox
Sept. 25: at Yankees (make-up game)
Sept. 26-28: vs. Tigers
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Diamondbacks
Minnesota Twins: 18
Sept. 13: vs. Padres
Sept. 14-17: vs. Blue Jays
Sept. 18-20: at Yankees
Sept. 21-24: at Tigers
Sept. 26-28: at Indians
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Tigers
American League West
Houston Astros: 18
Sept. 13-14: at Angels
Sept. 15-17: vs. Mariners
Sept. 19-21: vs. White Sox
Sept. 22-24: vs. Angels
Sept. 25-27: at Rangers
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Red Sox
Los Angeles Angels: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. Astros
Sept. 15-17: vs. Rangers
Sept. 19-21: vs. Indians
Sept. 22-24: at Astros
Sept. 25-28: at White Sox
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Mariners
Oakland Athletics: 18
Sept. 13-14: at Red Sox
Sept. 15-17: at Phillies
Sept. 18-20: at Tigers
Sept. 22-24: vs. Rangers
Sept. 25-27: vs. Mariners
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Rangers
Seattle Mariners: 17
Sept. 13-14: at Rangers
Sept. 15-17: at Astros
Sept. 19-21: vs. Rangers
Sept. 22-24: vs. Indians
Sept. 25-27: at Athletics
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Angels
Texas Rangers: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. Mariners
Sept. 15-17: at Angels
Sept. 19-21: at Mariners
Sept. 22-24: at Athletics
Sept. 25-27: vs. Astros
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Athletics
National League East
Atlanta Braves: 19
Sept. 13-14: at Nationals
Sept. 15-17: vs. Mets
Sept. 19-21: vs. Nationals
Sept. 22-24: vs. Phillies
Sept. 25-27: at Mets (includes doubleheader on 9/25)
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Marlins
Miami Marlins: 18
Sept. 13-14: at Phillies
Sept. 15-17: vs. Brewers
Sept. 18-20: vs. Mets
Sept. 22-24: at Diamondbacks
Sept. 25-27: at Rockies
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Braves
New York Mets: 18
Sept. 13-14: at Cubs
Sept. 15-17: at Braves
Sept. 18-20: at Marlins
Sept. 22-24: vs. Nationals
Sept. 25-27: vs. Braves (includes doubleheader on 9/25)
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. Marlins
Sept. 15-17: vs. Athletics
Sept. 18-21: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 22-24: at Braves
Sept. 25-27: vs. Nationals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Mets
Washington Nationals: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. Braves
Sept. 15-17: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 19-21: at Braves
Sept. 22-24: at Mets
Sept. 25-27: at Phillies
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Pirates
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. Mets
Sept. 15-17: vs. Cardinals
Sept. 19-20: at Rays
Sept. 21-24: at Brewers
Sept. 25-28: at Cardinals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Reds
Cincinnati Reds: 17
Sept. 13-14: at Cardinals
Sept. 15-17: vs. Pirates
Sept. 19-21: vs. Cardinals
Sept. 22-24: vs. Red Sox
Sept. 26-28: at Brewers
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers: 17
Sept. 13: vs. Pirates
Sept. 15-17: at Marlins
Sept. 18-20: at Pirates
Sept. 21-24: vs. Cubs
Sept. 26-28: vs. Reds
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates: 16
Sept. 13: at Brewers
Sept. 15-17: at Reds
Sept. 18-20: vs. Brewers
Sept. 22-24: vs. Cardinals
Sept. 26-27: vs. Orioles
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals: 18
Sept. 13-14: vs. Reds
Sept. 15-17: at Cubs
Sept. 19-21: at Reds
Sept. 22-24: at Pirates
Sept. 25-28: vs. Cubs
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Brewers
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: 17
Sept. 13-14: vs. Rockies
Sept. 15-17: at Giants
Sept. 18- 20: at Padres
Sept. 22-24: vs. Marlins
Sept. 25-27: vs. Giants
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Royals
Colorado Rockies: 17
Sept. 13-14: at Diamondbacks
Sept. 15-17: vs. Padres
Sept. 19-20: at Giants
Sept. 21-24: at Padres
Sept. 25-27: vs. Marlins
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers: 17
Sept. 13: at Giants
Sept. 15-17: at Nationals
Sept. 18-21: at Phillies
Sept. 22-24: vs. Giants
Sept. 25-27: vs. Padres
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Rockies
San Diego Padres: 17
Sept. 13: at Twins
Sept. 15-17: at Rockies
Sept. 18-20: vs. Diamondbacks
Sept. 21-24: vs. Rockies
Sept. 25-27: at Dodgers
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Giants
San Francisco Giants: 15
Sept. 13: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 15-17: vs. Diamondbacks
Sept. 19-20: vs. Rockies
Sept. 22-24: at Dodgers
Sept. 25-27: at Diamondbacks
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Padres