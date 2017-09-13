MLB

How Many Games Are Left In The MLB Season?

2:23 | MLB
Could Carlos Carrasco's Art Be the Secret to the Indians' Success?

Quickly

  • Taking a look at the remaining schedules for all 30 MLB teams.
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

The Major League Baseball season is scheduled to come to an end on Sunday, Oct. 1, though it could be extended by one day (or more) if any tiebreaker games are necessary. Here is how many games each team has left in its season starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13:

American League East

Baltimore Orioles: 17

Sept. 13: at Blue Jays
Sept. 14-17: at Yankees
Sept. 18-20: vs. Red Sox
Sept. 21-24: vs. Rays
Sept. 26-27: at Pirates
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Rays

Boston Red Sox: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. A's
Sept. 15-17: at Rays
Sept. 18-20: at Orioles
Sept. 22-24: at Reds
Sept. 25-27: vs. Blue Jays
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Astros

New York Yankees: 18

Sept. 13: at Rays (at Citi Field)
Sept. 14-17: vs. Orioles
Sept. 18-20: vs. Twins
Sept. 22-24: at Blue Jays
Sept. 25: vs. Royals (make-up game)
Sept. 26-28: vs. Rays
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays: 16

Sept. 13: vs. Yankees (at Citi Field)
Sept. 15-17: vs. Red Sox
Sept. 19-20: vs. Cubs
Sept. 21-24: at Orioles
Sept. 26-28: at Yankees
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays: 17 

Sept. 13: vs. Orioles
Sept. 14-17: at Twins
Sept. 19-21: vs. Royals
Sept. 22-24: vs. Yankees
Sept. 25-27: at Red Sox
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Yankees

American League Central

Chicago White Sox: 18

Sept. 13: at Royals
Sept. 14-17: at Tigers
Sept. 19-21: at Astros
Sept. 22-24: vs. Royals
Sept. 25-28: vs. Angels
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Indians

Cleveland Indians: 17

Sept. 13: vs. Tigers
Sept. 14-17: vs. Royals
Sept. 19-21: at Angels
Sept. 22-24: at Mariners
Sept. 26-28: vs. Twins
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers: 18

Sept. 13: at Indians
Sept. 14-17: vs. White Sox
Sept. 18-20: vs. Athletics
Sept. 21-24: vs. Twins
Sept. 26-28: at Royals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Twins

Kansas City Royals: 18

Sept. 13: vs. White Sox
Sept. 14-17: at Indians
Sept. 19-21: at Blue Jays
Sept. 22-24: at White Sox
Sept. 25: at Yankees (make-up game)
Sept. 26-28: vs. Tigers
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins: 18

Sept. 13: vs. Padres
Sept. 14-17: vs. Blue Jays
Sept. 18-20: at Yankees
Sept. 21-24: at Tigers
Sept. 26-28: at Indians
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Tigers

American League West

Houston Astros: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Angels
Sept. 15-17: vs. Mariners
Sept. 19-21: vs. White Sox
Sept. 22-24: vs. Angels
Sept. 25-27: at Rangers
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Astros
Sept. 15-17: vs. Rangers
Sept. 19-21: vs. Indians
Sept. 22-24: at Astros
Sept. 25-28: at White Sox
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Mariners

Oakland Athletics: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Red Sox
Sept. 15-17: at Phillies
Sept. 18-20: at Tigers
Sept. 22-24: vs. Rangers
Sept. 25-27: vs. Mariners
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Rangers

Seattle Mariners: 17

Sept. 13-14: at Rangers
Sept. 15-17: at Astros
Sept. 19-21: vs. Rangers
Sept. 22-24: vs. Indians
Sept. 25-27: at Athletics
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Angels

Texas Rangers: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Mariners
Sept. 15-17: at Angels
Sept. 19-21: at Mariners
Sept. 22-24: at Athletics
Sept. 25-27: vs. Astros
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Athletics

National League East

Atlanta Braves: 19

Sept. 13-14: at Nationals
Sept. 15-17: vs. Mets
Sept. 19-21: vs. Nationals
Sept. 22-24: vs. Phillies
Sept. 25-27: at Mets (includes doubleheader on 9/25)
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Marlins

Miami Marlins: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Phillies
Sept. 15-17: vs. Brewers
Sept. 18-20: vs. Mets
Sept. 22-24: at Diamondbacks
Sept. 25-27: at Rockies
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Braves

New York Mets: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Cubs
Sept. 15-17: at Braves
Sept. 18-20: at Marlins
Sept. 22-24: vs. Nationals
Sept. 25-27: vs. Braves (includes doubleheader on 9/25)
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Marlins
Sept. 15-17: vs. Athletics
Sept. 18-21: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 22-24: at Braves
Sept. 25-27: vs. Nationals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Mets

Washington Nationals: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Braves
Sept. 15-17: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 19-21: at Braves
Sept. 22-24: at Mets
Sept. 25-27: at Phillies
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Pirates

National League Central

Chicago Cubs: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Mets
Sept. 15-17: vs. Cardinals
Sept. 19-20: at Rays
Sept. 21-24: at Brewers
Sept. 25-28: at Cardinals
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Reds

Cincinnati Reds: 17

Sept. 13-14: at Cardinals
Sept. 15-17: vs. Pirates
Sept. 19-21: vs. Cardinals
Sept. 22-24: vs. Red Sox
Sept. 26-28: at Brewers
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers: 17

Sept. 13: vs. Pirates
Sept. 15-17: at Marlins
Sept. 18-20: at Pirates
Sept. 21-24: vs. Cubs
Sept. 26-28: vs. Reds
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates: 16

Sept. 13: at Brewers
Sept. 15-17: at Reds
Sept. 18-20: vs. Brewers
Sept. 22-24: vs. Cardinals
Sept. 26-27: vs. Orioles
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Reds
Sept. 15-17: at Cubs
Sept. 19-21: at Reds
Sept. 22-24: at Pirates
Sept. 25-28: vs. Cubs
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Brewers

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks: 17

Sept. 13-14: vs. Rockies
Sept. 15-17: at Giants
Sept. 18- 20: at Padres
Sept. 22-24: vs. Marlins
Sept. 25-27: vs. Giants
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Royals

Colorado Rockies: 17

Sept. 13-14: at Diamondbacks
Sept. 15-17: vs. Padres
Sept. 19-20: at Giants
Sept. 21-24: at Padres
Sept. 25-27: vs. Marlins
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers: 17

Sept. 13: at Giants
Sept. 15-17: at Nationals
Sept. 18-21: at Phillies
Sept. 22-24: vs. Giants
Sept. 25-27: vs. Padres
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Rockies

San Diego Padres: 17

Sept. 13: at Twins
Sept. 15-17: at Rockies
Sept. 18-20: vs. Diamondbacks
Sept. 21-24: vs. Rockies
Sept. 25-27: at Dodgers
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Giants

San Francisco Giants: 15

Sept. 13: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 15-17: vs. Diamondbacks
Sept. 19-20: vs. Rockies
Sept. 22-24: at Dodgers
Sept. 25-27: at Diamondbacks
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Padres

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters