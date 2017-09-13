How Many Games Are Left In The MLB Season?

Could Carlos Carrasco's Art Be the Secret to the Indians' Success?

The Major League Baseball season is scheduled to come to an end on Sunday, Oct. 1, though it could be extended by one day (or more) if any tiebreaker games are necessary. Here is how many games each team has left in its season starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13:

American League East

Baltimore Orioles: 17

Sept. 13: at Blue Jays

Sept. 14-17: at Yankees

Sept. 18-20: vs. Red Sox

Sept. 21-24: vs. Rays

Sept. 26-27: at Pirates

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Rays

Boston Red Sox: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. A's

Sept. 15-17: at Rays

Sept. 18-20: at Orioles

Sept. 22-24: at Reds

Sept. 25-27: vs. Blue Jays

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Astros

New York Yankees: 18

Sept. 13: at Rays (at Citi Field)

Sept. 14-17: vs. Orioles

Sept. 18-20: vs. Twins

Sept. 22-24: at Blue Jays

Sept. 25: vs. Royals (make-up game)

Sept. 26-28: vs. Rays

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays: 16

Sept. 13: vs. Yankees (at Citi Field)

Sept. 15-17: vs. Red Sox

Sept. 19-20: vs. Cubs

Sept. 21-24: at Orioles

Sept. 26-28: at Yankees

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays: 17

Sept. 13: vs. Orioles

Sept. 14-17: at Twins

Sept. 19-21: vs. Royals

Sept. 22-24: vs. Yankees

Sept. 25-27: at Red Sox

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Yankees

American League Central

Chicago White Sox: 18

Sept. 13: at Royals

Sept. 14-17: at Tigers

Sept. 19-21: at Astros

Sept. 22-24: vs. Royals

Sept. 25-28: vs. Angels

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Indians

Cleveland Indians: 17

Sept. 13: vs. Tigers

Sept. 14-17: vs. Royals

Sept. 19-21: at Angels

Sept. 22-24: at Mariners

Sept. 26-28: vs. Twins

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers: 18

Sept. 13: at Indians

Sept. 14-17: vs. White Sox

Sept. 18-20: vs. Athletics

Sept. 21-24: vs. Twins

Sept. 26-28: at Royals

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Twins

Kansas City Royals: 18

Sept. 13: vs. White Sox

Sept. 14-17: at Indians

Sept. 19-21: at Blue Jays

Sept. 22-24: at White Sox

Sept. 25: at Yankees (make-up game)

Sept. 26-28: vs. Tigers

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins: 18

Sept. 13: vs. Padres

Sept. 14-17: vs. Blue Jays

Sept. 18-20: at Yankees

Sept. 21-24: at Tigers

Sept. 26-28: at Indians

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Tigers

American League West

Houston Astros: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Angels

Sept. 15-17: vs. Mariners

Sept. 19-21: vs. White Sox

Sept. 22-24: vs. Angels

Sept. 25-27: at Rangers

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Astros

Sept. 15-17: vs. Rangers

Sept. 19-21: vs. Indians

Sept. 22-24: at Astros

Sept. 25-28: at White Sox

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Mariners

Oakland Athletics: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Red Sox

Sept. 15-17: at Phillies

Sept. 18-20: at Tigers

Sept. 22-24: vs. Rangers

Sept. 25-27: vs. Mariners

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Rangers

Seattle Mariners: 17

Sept. 13-14: at Rangers

Sept. 15-17: at Astros

Sept. 19-21: vs. Rangers

Sept. 22-24: vs. Indians

Sept. 25-27: at Athletics

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Angels

Texas Rangers: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Mariners

Sept. 15-17: at Angels

Sept. 19-21: at Mariners

Sept. 22-24: at Athletics

Sept. 25-27: vs. Astros

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Athletics

National League East

Atlanta Braves: 19

Sept. 13-14: at Nationals

Sept. 15-17: vs. Mets

Sept. 19-21: vs. Nationals

Sept. 22-24: vs. Phillies

Sept. 25-27: at Mets (includes doubleheader on 9/25)

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Marlins

Miami Marlins: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Phillies

Sept. 15-17: vs. Brewers

Sept. 18-20: vs. Mets

Sept. 22-24: at Diamondbacks

Sept. 25-27: at Rockies

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Braves

New York Mets: 18

Sept. 13-14: at Cubs

Sept. 15-17: at Braves

Sept. 18-20: at Marlins

Sept. 22-24: vs. Nationals

Sept. 25-27: vs. Braves (includes doubleheader on 9/25)

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Marlins

Sept. 15-17: vs. Athletics

Sept. 18-21: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 22-24: at Braves

Sept. 25-27: vs. Nationals

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Mets

Washington Nationals: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Braves

Sept. 15-17: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 19-21: at Braves

Sept. 22-24: at Mets

Sept. 25-27: at Phillies

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: vs. Pirates

National League Central

Chicago Cubs: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Mets

Sept. 15-17: vs. Cardinals

Sept. 19-20: at Rays

Sept. 21-24: at Brewers

Sept. 25-28: at Cardinals

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Reds

Cincinnati Reds: 17

Sept. 13-14: at Cardinals

Sept. 15-17: vs. Pirates

Sept. 19-21: vs. Cardinals

Sept. 22-24: vs. Red Sox

Sept. 26-28: at Brewers

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers: 17

Sept. 13: vs. Pirates

Sept. 15-17: at Marlins

Sept. 18-20: at Pirates

Sept. 21-24: vs. Cubs

Sept. 26-28: vs. Reds

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates: 16

Sept. 13: at Brewers

Sept. 15-17: at Reds

Sept. 18-20: vs. Brewers

Sept. 22-24: vs. Cardinals

Sept. 26-27: vs. Orioles

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: at Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals: 18

Sept. 13-14: vs. Reds

Sept. 15-17: at Cubs

Sept. 19-21: at Reds

Sept. 22-24: at Pirates

Sept. 25-28: vs. Cubs

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Brewers

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks: 17

Sept. 13-14: vs. Rockies

Sept. 15-17: at Giants

Sept. 18- 20: at Padres

Sept. 22-24: vs. Marlins

Sept. 25-27: vs. Giants

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Royals

Colorado Rockies: 17

Sept. 13-14: at Diamondbacks

Sept. 15-17: vs. Padres

Sept. 19-20: at Giants

Sept. 21-24: at Padres

Sept. 25-27: vs. Marlins

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers: 17

Sept. 13: at Giants

Sept. 15-17: at Nationals

Sept. 18-21: at Phillies

Sept. 22-24: vs. Giants

Sept. 25-27: vs. Padres

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Rockies

San Diego Padres: 17

Sept. 13: at Twins

Sept. 15-17: at Rockies

Sept. 18-20: vs. Diamondbacks

Sept. 21-24: vs. Rockies

Sept. 25-27: at Dodgers

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Giants

San Francisco Giants: 15

Sept. 13: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 15-17: vs. Diamondbacks

Sept. 19-20: vs. Rockies

Sept. 22-24: at Dodgers

Sept. 25-27: at Diamondbacks

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Padres