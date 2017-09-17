The Giants saluted one of their essential players on the 2012 and '14 World Series teams before Sunday's game.

Veteran starter Ryan Vogelsong—cut by the Twins this year in spring training—took the mound at AT&T Park in full uniform before the first inning against the Diamondbacks. With the entire team warming up behind him, Vogelsong tossed three warmup pitches before manager Bruce Bochy came to get him and send him into retirement as a Giant.

Vogelsong was not officially added to the Giants' roster, so there was no possibility of him staying in to throw an actual pitch in the team's eventual 7-2 win. The 40 year old put a bow on his 12-year career, spanning from 2000 to 2016. San Francisco originally drafted Vogelsong in 1998 and he debuted with the team in 2000.

After not appearing in a major league game since 2006, the Giants brought Vogelsong to spring training in 2011 as a non-roster invitee. He made the team and served as a key cog to a pair of World Series championships in 2012 and 2014. San Francisco won all seven of Vogelsong's playoff starts while the righthander posted a 2.92 ERA in October.

Sunday officially provided the closing chapter to Vogelsong's uplifting comeback story.