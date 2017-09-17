These are the five best contracts in baseball

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson broke up the no-hitter after doubling with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

Boyd was attempting baseball's first no-hitter since June 3, when the Miami Marlins pitcher Edison Volquez threw one against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boyd (6-10) struck out five and walked one in Detroit's 12-0 victory, finishing the complete game throwing 121 pitches.

Boyd, 26, had come into Sunday's game losing four of his last five starts.