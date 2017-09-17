MLB

Tigers' Matthew Boyd Loses No-Hitter With 2 Outs in 9th

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson broke up the no-hitter after doubling with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

Boyd was attempting baseball's first no-hitter since June 3, when the Miami Marlins pitcher Edison Volquez threw one against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boyd (6-10) struck out five and walked one in Detroit's 12-0 victory, finishing the complete game throwing 121 pitches. 

Boyd, 26, had come into Sunday's game losing four of his last five starts.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters