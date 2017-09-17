Tigers' Matthew Boyd Loses No-Hitter With 2 Outs in 9th
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson broke up the no-hitter after doubling with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.
Boyd was attempting baseball's first no-hitter since June 3, when the Miami Marlins pitcher Edison Volquez threw one against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Boyd (6-10) struck out five and walked one in Detroit's 12-0 victory, finishing the complete game throwing 121 pitches.
Boyd, 26, had come into Sunday's game losing four of his last five starts.