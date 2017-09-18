These are the five best contracts in baseball

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Monday's game vs. Baltimore after fouling a ball that bounced off home plate and nicked him in the face. Per Evan Drellich of CSN New England, Boston announced Pedroia is day-to-day with a nasal contusion.

Pedroia tried to check his swing against a low and outside breaking pitch but inadvertently made contact with the ball, which bounced up and hit the brim of Pedroia's helmet along with the upper part of his face.

He walked off the field in the fourth inning and was replaced mid-at bat by Brock Holt, who then doubled. The 34-year-old Pedroia entered the night slashing .304/.378/.406 in 97 games this season.