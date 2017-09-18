Looking for the must-watch series in baseball? Every week, we’ll highlight the five matchups you can’t miss around the league and give you the lowdown on what’s at stake as the teams square off.

Red Sox vs. Orioles (Sept. 18–20)

The Orioles are out and done in the AL East, but that doesn't mean they can't cause some trouble in the division race in the season's final weeks. After dropping two of three to the Yankees over the weekend, Baltimore's playoff hopes are on life support, as the O's sit 5 1/2 games behind the Twins for the second and final wild card. To get back in the race, they'll have to take on the East-leading Red Sox, who want to extend Baltimore's misery to stay ahead of the hard-charging Yankees. This three-game set is bound to see plenty of offense, so get your tickets now.

Twins vs. Yankees (Sept. 18–20)

New York and Minnesota are likely to meet again in October as the two participants in the AL wild-card game, but that shouldn't deter you from checking out this matchup in the Bronx between the Yankees' high-powered offense and the Twins' band of budding stars. Between Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino, Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios and Eddie Rosario, this three-game series features some of the game's brightest young stars. Grab your seats while you can.

Rangers vs. Mariners (Sept. 19–21)

Both Texas and Seattle are struggling to stay alive in the wild-card race: The Mariners are 4 1/2 games behind the Twins for the second spot, and the Rangers are five games out with just two weeks left in the season. Can either squad make up that considerable gap? It'll be an easier path for whichever team takes this three-game set, with the loser likely done in the postseason chase. Score your tickets right here.

Cubs vs. Brewers (Sept. 21–24)

The NL Central chase is going down to the wire. Over the weekend, the Cubs extinguished the Cardinals' narrow division hopes, sweeping St. Louis in a three-game series. Now comes a tougher challenge: four games against the upstart Brewers, who have rallied after a sluggish start to the second half and are just 2 1/2 games out of first place in the division. Can Chicago take down Milwaukee and secure its second straight Central crown? Don't miss your chance to see for yourself.

Angels vs. Astros (Sept. 22–24)

The Astros are officially AL West champs, having clinched the division on Sunday against Seattle. But while their work is done for now, Houston can deal a sizable blow to the playoff hopes of the division rival Angels in a weekend clash at Minute Maid Park. This series will also be a battle of AL MVP favorites, with Jose Altuve seeking to hold off Mike Trout in the race for the Junior Circuit's top player. Get your tickets to this matchup now.