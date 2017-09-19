Watch: Chase Headley Gets Hit in the You Know Where
Yankees infielder Chase Headley was hit by a pitch in the absolute worst place possible on Tuesday night.
The catastrophe happened in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Twins:
Headley was actually serving as the designated hitter in this game, so there's a pretty solid chance he wasn't wearing a cup. Come to think of it, the fact that he stayed in the game and didn't immediately roll over screaming bloody murder means he was indeed wearing a cup.
Still, yikes.