Watch: Chase Headley Gets Hit in the You Know Where

2017 Is Officially The Year of The Long Ball in MLB
Daniel Rapaport
17 minutes ago

Yankees infielder Chase Headley was hit by a pitch in the absolute worst place possible on Tuesday night. 

The catastrophe happened in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Twins:

​Headley was actually serving as the designated hitter in this game, so there's a pretty solid chance he wasn't wearing a cup. Come to think of it, the fact that he stayed in the game and didn't immediately roll over screaming bloody murder means he was indeed wearing a cup. 

Still, yikes. 

