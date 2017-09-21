MLB

The Indians Haven't Lost Since Their 22-Game Winning Streak Ended

The historic win streak may be over, but the Indians are still winning games at a ridiculous pace. Since their 22-game win streak ended last Friday with a loss to the Royals, Cleveland has won five straight.

That means the team has won 27 of its last 28 games, a stretch matched only by the 1884 Providence Grays, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Indians have won a franchise-record 14 consecutive road games. Their last loss outside of Progressive Field came more than a month ago on Aug. 20, coincidentally enough, against Kansas City.

If the team can somehow sweep its upcoming three-game series with the Mariners, it will have gone a complete calendar month with only one loss. But even without getting ahead of ourselves, the team's winning stretch is remarkable.

A 96-57 record gives the Indians their most wins since 2007 (with nine games still to play) and places the team a game behind the Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

