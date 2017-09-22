These are the five best contracts in baseball

En route to a very likely National League Rookie of the Year Award, Cody Bellinger set a historic mark on Friday night. He smashed a three-run homer off Jeff Samardzija for his 39th big fly of the season, surpassing Frank Robinson and Wally Berger for the most home runs ever by an NL rookie.

The most homers EVER in a debut season.



And what a debut season it is for @Cody_Bellinger. #ClimbOn pic.twitter.com/OR14n82zUr — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2017

Berger originally set the mark with 38 home runs for the Boston Braves in 1930. Robinson also hit 38 homers when he won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1956.

For 57 years that was the overall rookie home run record until Mark McGwire hit 49 as a rookie with the A's in 1987. That's the number Aaron Judge will have to surpass if he wishes to set the American League (and overall) rookie home run record. The Yankees slugger currently has 46 homers.

Bellinger didn't play for the Dodgers until their 21st game of the season. He leads the team in home runs by 13 and Los Angeles is 89-34 in games he's played in.

The Dodgers began Friday needing a win or a Diamondbacks loss to clinch the National League West.