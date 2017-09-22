MLB

Watch: Cody Bellinger Breaks NL Rookie Home Run Record With Three-Run Shot vs. Giants

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Connor Grossman
an hour ago

En route to a very likely National League Rookie of the Year Award, Cody Bellinger set a historic mark on Friday night. He smashed a three-run homer off Jeff Samardzija for his 39th big fly of the season, surpassing Frank Robinson and Wally Berger for the most home runs ever by an NL rookie. 

Berger originally set the mark with 38 home runs for the Boston Braves in 1930. Robinson also hit 38 homers when he won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1956.

For 57 years that was the overall rookie home run record until Mark McGwire hit 49 as a rookie with the A's in 1987. That's the number Aaron Judge will have to surpass if he wishes to set the American League (and overall) rookie home run record. The Yankees slugger currently has 46 homers.

Bellinger didn't play for the Dodgers until their 21st game of the season. He leads the team in home runs by 13 and Los Angeles is 89-34 in games he's played in. 

The Dodgers began Friday needing a win or a Diamondbacks loss to clinch the National League West.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters