MLB

Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu Leaves Start After Getting Hit by Line Drive

1:37 | MLB
The 5 Most Valuable Franchises in Baseball
Connor Grossman
42 minutes ago

In a start that unofficially served as a tryout for the Dodgers' postseason roster, Hyun-jin Ryu had to leave in the third inning Saturday after getting drilled by a line drive. His injury status remains unclear.

Giants second baseman Joe Panik smoked an 0-1 pitch off Ryu's throwing arm, injuring the lefthander only 36 pitches into his evening and forcing him to exit.

Manager Dave Roberts hasn't officially announced his team's postseason starters, but it's widely speculated that Alex Wood, Yu Darvish and Rich Hill will follow Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers' playoff rotation. Roberts was quoted Friday saying the team would reassess its October pitching options after Ryu's start. 

Ryu has a 2.36 ERA in nine starts since July but hasn't been able to pitch deep into games. He's averaged roughly 5 1/3 innings per start in the aforementioned nine-game span.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times brought up Ryu's injury history as a reason the Dodgers couldn't have him operate out of the bullpen. Since undergoing shoulder surgery two years ago, McCullough wrote, the lefthander must go through an exhaustive pregame routine to warm up properly. LA pitching coach Rick Honeycutt told McCullough that Ryu could not mirror that warmup routine mid-game as a reliever.

Perhaps Ryu's injury on Friday will preclude the Dodgers from having to make any decision at all. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters