MLB

The Giants Go West: The Tale of When the Giants Left New York and How It Changed Baseball

Quickly

  • There was a time when New York had three championship-caliber baseball teams. ... and then the Giants broke their fans' hearts by moving west to San Francisco.
Harry Swartout
Thursday September 28th, 2017

New York is a two-team town Giants-Jets, Knicks-Nets, Yankees-Mets but it hasn’t always been. In the Golden Age of Baseball, New York had three teams, all championship-caliber, in the Yankees, Giants and Dodgers.

Since 1883, the New York Giants had played ball in Manhattan (and in the Polo Grounds since 1911), but the stadium was getting old, and the city was changing. In 1957, Horace Stoneham decided to move the team west along with the Brooklyn Dodgers, absolutely gutting New York baseball fans.

The Giants moved and prospered, but the fans they left behind have been reckoning their love for a home team 300 miles away.

1:22 | MLB
Johnny Antonelli Beans Them All
3:05 | MLB
End of an Era: The Giants' Last Game at the Polo Grounds

SI Vault: Alas Poor Giants (1957)

SI Vault: The Lonely Horace Stoneham (1958)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters