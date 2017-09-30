These are the five best contracts in baseball

Tigers utilityman Andrew Romine is attempting to become the fifth player every to play all nine positions in one Major League Baseball Game.

Romine is going for it on the road against the Twins on Saturday as the season winds to a close, with manager Brad Ausmus (who will not return next season) allowing him maximum versatility.

Romine, 31, would join Bert Campaneris, Cesar Tovar, Scott Sheldon and Shane Halter (also of the Tigers, who did it on Oct. 1, 2000) in the record books. He has already played eight positions this season, including pitcher, and needs only to catch in order to hit every spot. His brother, Austin, is a catcher for the Yankees.

After starting in leftfield, the plan was for Romine to wheel around the diamond the rest of the game. He played the second inning in centerfield.