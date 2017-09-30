These are the five best contracts in baseball

It's easy to forget that Mike Trout is only a few months older than Aaron Judge.

Judge is the rookie phenom whose 51 home runs have mesmerized the baseball world. Trout is finishing up his seventh season (that's right, his seventh season), and while he hasn't ever totaled more than the 41 homers he hit in 2015, Trout reached a bigger milestone Friday night. He clubbed his 200th career home run—his 31st of the season—at home against Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzalez.

.@MikeTrout will have his 200th HR on the rocks. pic.twitter.com/5ef63nKSz3 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2017

As is customary with any Trout accomplishment, it's uncovered that only a select few Hall of Fame players have mirrored his performance and an absurd amount of fun facts flooded Twitter.

@MikeTrout joins Alex Rodriguez, Jimmie Foxx & Mickey Mantle as only American League players with 200 home runs before their age-26 season. pic.twitter.com/Zi58TLznrQ — Angels (@Angels) September 30, 2017

Mike Trout with his 200th career HR... What a lovely spray chart 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lqthVoh5nt — Daren Willman (@darenw) September 30, 2017

200 HR through age 25 season:

Alex Rodriguez

Jimmie Foxx

Eddie Mathews

Mel Ott

Mickey Mantle

Frank Robinson

Albert Pujols

Mike Trout — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) September 30, 2017

Every player with 200+ homers and 200+ doubles through age 25:

Mike Trout

Albert Pujols

Alex Rodriguez

Mel Ott — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 30, 2017

Here's to many more years of Trout home runs and Twitter fact floods.