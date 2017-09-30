MLB

Watch: Mike Trout Belts 200th Career Home Run

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Connor Grossman
2 hours ago

It's easy to forget that Mike Trout is only a few months older than Aaron Judge.

Judge is the rookie phenom whose 51 home runs have mesmerized the baseball world. Trout is finishing up his seventh season (that's right, his seventh season), and while he hasn't ever totaled more than the 41 homers he hit in 2015, Trout reached a bigger milestone Friday night. He clubbed his 200th career home run—his 31st of the season—at home against Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzalez. 

As is customary with any Trout accomplishment, it's uncovered that only a select few Hall of Fame players have mirrored his performance and an absurd amount of fun facts flooded Twitter.

Here's to many more years of Trout home runs and Twitter fact floods.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters