MLB

Report: Mets Manager Terry Collins To Resign

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
23 minutes ago

New York Mets manager Terry Collins is set to announce his resignation after the team's season finale on Sunday, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to the report, Collins will remain with the team and serve in a front-office role.

The Mets have slumped to a 70-91 record this season, thanks to a rash of injuries to its pitching staff and best hitter, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

MLB
If Terry Collins Is Out as Mets Manager, What Will the Market Look Like in the Offseason?

In seven seasons with the Mets, Collins had two winning seasons and took the Mets to the World Series in 2015. The Mets lost that series in five games to the Kansas City Royals.

The job security for the 68-year-old Collins has been speculated since the Mets have been out of contention for the playoffs.

Newsday reported last week that Mets owner Fred Wilpon had repeatedly used his influence to protect Collins's job after many in the organization wanted him gone.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters