New York Mets manager Terry Collins is set to announce his resignation after the team's season finale on Sunday, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to the report, Collins will remain with the team and serve in a front-office role.

The Mets have slumped to a 70-91 record this season, thanks to a rash of injuries to its pitching staff and best hitter, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

In seven seasons with the Mets, Collins had two winning seasons and took the Mets to the World Series in 2015. The Mets lost that series in five games to the Kansas City Royals.

The job security for the 68-year-old Collins has been speculated since the Mets have been out of contention for the playoffs.

Newsday reported last week that Mets owner Fred Wilpon had repeatedly used his influence to protect Collins's job after many in the organization wanted him gone.