MLB Postseason: Don't Be Surprised if Yankees' Bullpen Lifts Team to World Series

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was hit in the Garys by a foul tip in the sixth inning of the AL Wild Card game. As a catcher, you have to think Sanchez was wearing a cup (he'd be insane not to), but the sheer force from the ball hitting the cup propelled the cup into...yeah, I'll stop. Here's a video:

David Robertson’s reaction after Gary Sanchez takes a foul ball to the nuts... pic.twitter.com/fI7sMRE4ll — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2017

The reactions to the incident were absolutely hilarious. Here's Sanchez, in sheer despair.

Elsa/Getty Images

David Robertson, who was on the mound, immediately saw what happened and he reacted just like we all react when this happens to our friends.

Oh man, the @GettyImages pics of David Robertson ... priceless. pic.twitter.com/6PJg1iSmnB — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 4, 2017

That's empathy, man. Robertson feels for his boy. Teamwork makes the dream work.