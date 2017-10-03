Gary Sanchez Was Hit in the Garys, and David Robertson's Reaction Was Priceless
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was hit in the Garys by a foul tip in the sixth inning of the AL Wild Card game. As a catcher, you have to think Sanchez was wearing a cup (he'd be insane not to), but the sheer force from the ball hitting the cup propelled the cup into...yeah, I'll stop. Here's a video:
David Robertson’s reaction after Gary Sanchez takes a foul ball to the nuts... pic.twitter.com/fI7sMRE4ll— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2017
The reactions to the incident were absolutely hilarious. Here's Sanchez, in sheer despair.
David Robertson, who was on the mound, immediately saw what happened and he reacted just like we all react when this happens to our friends.
Oh man, the @GettyImages pics of David Robertson ... priceless. pic.twitter.com/6PJg1iSmnB— Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 4, 2017
That's empathy, man. Robertson feels for his boy. Teamwork makes the dream work.