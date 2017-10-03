MLB

Gary Sanchez Was Hit in the Garys, and David Robertson's Reaction Was Priceless

0:50 | MLB
MLB Postseason: Don't Be Surprised if Yankees' Bullpen Lifts Team to World Series
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was hit in the Garys by a foul tip in the sixth inning of the AL Wild Card game. As a catcher, you have to think Sanchez was wearing a cup (he'd be insane not to), but the sheer force from the ball hitting the cup propelled the cup into...yeah, I'll stop. Here's a video:

The reactions to the incident were absolutely hilarious. Here's Sanchez, in sheer despair.

Elsa/Getty Images

David Robertson, who was on the mound, immediately saw what happened and he reacted just like we all react when this happens to our friends. 

That's empathy, man. Robertson feels for his boy. Teamwork makes the dream work. 

 

