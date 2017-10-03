The Minnesota Twins travel to Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees on Tuesday for the American League Wild Card game, the first game of the 2017 MLB postseason.

Led by a barrage of young players including Aaron Judge, Luis Severino and Gary Sanchez, the Yankees won 91 games during the regular season, finishing in second place in the American League East. Severino is slated to be the starting pitcher for the Yankees after going 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts over the course of the season. MVP candidate Aaron Judge hit 52 home runs and drove in 114 runs to pace the Yankee offense and will look to do more of the same against the Twins.

Minnesota won just 59 games last season but used solid years from veterans Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer and breakout years from Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton to win 85 games this season. The Twins will counter Severino with veteran Ervin Stantana, who was 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA over the regular season. Santana finished the year strong with a 3.31 ERA in six September starts.

The Yankees swept Minnesota over a three-game series at Yankee Stadium last month and won the season series, 4-2. New York has won nine straight playoff games against the Twins.

The winner of this matchup will play the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN