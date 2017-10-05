The Houston Astros face a tough task in the ALDS against the AL-East best Boston Red Sox.

The Astros led the AL West in the regular season, going 101-61. Houston will be looking for its first World Series, having never won in the franchise's 55-year history.

Game 1 against the Red Sox is Thursday night in Houston, with Justin Verlander facing Chris Sale in one of, if not, the best pitching matchups of the postseason. The Astros-Red Sox game kicks off the divisional series round, starting at 4:08 p.m. EST. Both pitchers are in the first years with their teams after managers traded blockbuster prospects for their services. It will be Sale's first trip to the playoffs, as he's never been on a team that made it to the postseason, playing only with the Chicago White Sox since his MLB debut.

The #Astros have set the 2017 ALDS roster: pic.twitter.com/Os3g69uMBY — Houston Astros (@astros) October 5, 2017

Roster

Outfielders: Carlos Beltran, Derek Fisher, Cameron Maybin, Josh Reddick, George Spring

Infielders: Jose Altuve, Alex Begman, Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez, Yuli Gurriel, Tyler White

Catchers: Juan Centeno, Evan Gattis, Brian McCann

Pitchers: Chris Devenski, Ken Giles, Luke Gregerson, Will Harris, Dallas Keuchel, Francisco Liriano, Lance McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton, Joe Musgrove, Brad Peacock, Justin Verlander

Pitching matchups

Game 1: Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) vs. Chris Sale (17–8, 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)

Game 2: Dallas Keuchel​ (14–5, 2.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP) vs. Drew Pomeranz (17-6, 3.32 ERA, 01.35 WHIP)

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Game 4 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD