David Wright Undergoes Back Surgery, Intends to Return to Field

The latest surgery comes less than a month after he had a surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. 

Daniel Rapaport
October 05, 2017

If nothing else, he's persistent. 

Less than a month after he had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, David Wright underwent back surgery as he continues his effort to return to the field. 

The back procedure was a laminotomy, which is a removal of a small portion of the lamina and ligaments, according to the Mayfield Clinic. Wright, 34, did not play a single game this season due to injury and has not appeared in a game since May 27, 2016. 

Wright is still owed $37 million over the next three seasons from the eight-year, $138 million deal he signed before the 2013 season. His cap hit will be $20 million in 2018. 

Wright has appeared in 1583 career games, all for the Mets. The seven-time All-Star is a .296 career hitter with 242 home runs, and has won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards. 

