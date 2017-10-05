The Boston Red Sox travel to Minute Maid Park on Thursday to play the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Division Series.

Boston finished the 2017 regular season with a 93-69 record and won the American League East for the second straight year. The Red Sox boasted the fourth-best team earned run average at 3.70, riding Cy Young candidates Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz to the playoffs. The offense, meanwhile, stumbled throughout the season, as the Sox were among the bottom five teams in home runs and slugging percentage.

Houston won a franchise-best 101 games this season, winning the American League West with ease. Led by career years from center fielder George Springer and MVP candidate Jose Altuve, the Astros led the MLB in slugging percentage, OPS, on-base percentage, batting average, RBI and runs scored. While Houston's pitching staff has been inconsistent, a late-season trade with the Tigers for ace Justin Verlander has brought stability to their starting rotation.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 4:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB Network Online