Reports: Vegas Shooter May Have Scouted Fenway Park

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have considered Fenway Park and other Boston-area locations before killing at least 58 people and wounding hundreds more in a mass shooting.

NBC News and the Boston Globe report that government officials said that Paddock had been googling Fenway Park and the Boston Center for the Arts, based on their investigation. Earlier in the summer, Paddock booked hotel rooms overlooking other festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago. His intentions are still being determined in those cases.

“We are aware of the media reports referencing a Boston connection to the Las Vegas mass shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017,” the Boston police said in a statement Thursday. “The Boston Regional Intelligence Center is in contact with our local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas and continues to monitor the situation. There is currently no known threat to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region related to this incident. The LVMPD is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further [inquiries] should be directed to them. The BPD has and will continue to take proper security measures to protect all public venues and gatherings in the city.”

In addition to the Red Sox, Fenway Park regularly hosts large-scale summer concerts.