Yankees Troll Indians With LeBron James Throwback Photo Ahead of ALDS Matchup

But will the Indians get the last laugh?

Charlotte Carroll
October 05, 2017

The New York Yankees started the trash talk early ahead of their game against the Indians in Cleveland on Thursday, tweeting a photo of the face of Cleveland, LeBron James, hoisting a Yankees cap with the words "#PinstripePride."

The photo is from 2007, when James took a ton of heat for wearing the cap at a Yankees-Indians playoff game in Cleveland.

While he rooted for the Indians in their playoff run last year, James has said he was a Yankees fan growing up. 

“I’m a supporter,” James said, according to the New York Post. “I’m a supporter of winners. As a kid growing up, I needed inspiration to get out of the situation I was in. I loved the Bulls, Cowboys and loved the Yankees. Those are winning franchises. I liked them because they gave me hope of being a winner. That’s part of the reason I loved those teams but I definitely support what the Indians are doing right now.”

There's been no response from the Indians account yet, so guess we'll just have to wait and see what hat James sports this October. 

 

 

