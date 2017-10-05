But will the Indians get the last laugh?
The New York Yankees started the trash talk early ahead of their game against the Indians in Cleveland on Thursday, tweeting a photo of the face of Cleveland, LeBron James, hoisting a Yankees cap with the words "#PinstripePride."
The photo is from 2007, when James took a ton of heat for wearing the cap at a Yankees-Indians playoff game in Cleveland.
While he rooted for the Indians in their playoff run last year, James has said he was a Yankees fan growing up.
“I’m a supporter,” James said, according to the New York Post. “I’m a supporter of winners. As a kid growing up, I needed inspiration to get out of the situation I was in. I loved the Bulls, Cowboys and loved the Yankees. Those are winning franchises. I liked them because they gave me hope of being a winner. That’s part of the reason I loved those teams but I definitely support what the Indians are doing right now.”
#PinstripePride pic.twitter.com/BzzOnlIkFK— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2017
There's been no response from the Indians account yet, so guess we'll just have to wait and see what hat James sports this October.