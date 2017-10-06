How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 1: Live Stream, Time, TV

How to watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Jeremy Woo
October 06, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday night.

Arizona won 11 of 19 meetings between the NL West rivals this season, including each of the last six contests. Los Angeles will send out ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, while the Diamondbacks intend to send out Taijuan Walker. 

The D-Backs come in off an exciting 11–8 win over the Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game and will look to sustain that momentum.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 10:31 p.m. ET, Friday, Oct. 6

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS Live

