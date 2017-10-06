The Yankees stay in Cleveland on Friday to face the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Cleveland shut out the Yankees in Game 1, winning 4–0 to take a 1–0 series lead.

CC Sabathia is set to start Friday's game for the Yankees. Corey Kluber will take the mound for the Indians.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 6, 5:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB Network Live