Cubs World Series Ring Hits Secondary Market, Opens With $1,908 Bid

A Cubs World Series ring hit the secondary market with a $1,908 bid.

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

An official Chicago Cubs World Series ring has hit the secondary market and opened with a $1,908 bid, according to the Chicago Sun-Times

"Starting bid is $1908 which should be easily eclipsed, much easier than the 108 years they had to wait for another world championship," the listing reads.

An unidentified scout decided to put the ring up for bidding on Leland’s Auctions. His name is on the ring, which contains 214 diamonds as well as three karats of rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires.

The rings were distributed in April. The rings could fetch $50,000 to $250,000 on the open market. The Cubs issued a memo to the recipients that the Cubs may reserve the right to buy a majority of the rings back for $1. 

