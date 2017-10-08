Joe Girardi on Yankees' Future After Contract: 'Whatever Happens, Happens'

Joe Girardi has guided the Yankees to a winning record every year but some fans believe his job may be in jeopardy.

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi addressed his future with the team on Sunday afternoon as his team faces elimination in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Girardi was asked about his job security and whether he wants to return to the team next season, according to the New York Daily News. He is the the final year of a four-year deal that he signed in 2013.

“I’m never worried about that. I’ve never worried about his future. I worry about other people’s futures, but not my own. I believe the man upstairs is in charge of me, and whatever happens, happens. I think an organization has to do what they’re comfortable with, right, and it may not always agree with the person that is either being fired or however it goes," Girardi said. "But I think that’s Hal and Brian’s decision. Whatever their decision is, you know, I’ll live with it.”

Indians Turn Cleveland Into Land of True Belief

“Those are things that I handle at the end of the season," he added. "When the season is all said and done. I’ve always been a guy that’s sat down and talked to my family. I owe that to my wife and my children. So, in saying that, that’s the least of my concerns right now. My biggest concern is to win a game. And we can worry about that when the time comes."

Girardi has been the Yankees' manager since 2008 and won the 2009 World Series with the team. He has guided the team to winning records in every season at the helm.

