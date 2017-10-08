The New York Yankees look to stave off elimination on Sunday night as the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians heads to the Bronx. The Indians lead the series 2–0 after an extra-innings victory on Friday night.

The Yankees will send Masahiro Tanaka to the mound against Carlos Carrasco, who won 18 games for Cleveland during teh regular season.

The game will start at 7:38 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1. It can be watched online on FOX Sports Go.