The Boston Red Sox have another chance to save their season when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Division Series.

Boston beat Houston 10–3 in Game 3 behind four scoreless innings of relief by David Price and four hits and three RBI by designated hitter Hanley Ramirez

Charlie Morton will get the nod for the Astros, while Boston will send out reigning Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time:1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.