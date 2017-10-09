How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox: Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Astros vs. Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Scooby Axson
October 09, 2017

The Boston Red Sox have another chance to save their season when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Division Series.

Boston beat Houston 10–3 in Game 3 behind four scoreless innings of relief by David Price and four hits and three RBI by designated hitter Hanley Ramirez

Charlie Morton will get the nod for the Astros, while Boston will send out reigning Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time:1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters