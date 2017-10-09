Man Sues MLB, Cubs After Going Blind in One Eye Following Wrigley Field Line Drive

A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and the MLB after he says a line-drive foul ball at Wrigley Field left him blind in one eye. 

Charlotte Carroll
October 09, 2017

A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after going blind in his left eye following a hit by a line-drive foul ball at Wrigley Field, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. 

John Loos, 60, of suburban Chicago was sitting "close to the field" and was then hit at the Cubs' Aug. 29 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the Sun-Times.

Loos is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to the Chicago Tribune

The complaint was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday.

MLB
Cubs World Series Ring Hits Secondary Market, Opens With $1,908 Bid

In September, a toddler was struck by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, and a few days later, a woman was struck by a foul ball at a Chicago White Sox game. The incident at Yankee Stadium led toteams across the MLB making changes to netting at their stadiums.

In May, New York City councilman Rafael Espinal introduced a bill that would require netting to extend from behind home plate to the foul poles at all New York ballparks with more than 5,000 seats.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters