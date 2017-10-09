A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after going blind in his left eye following a hit by a line-drive foul ball at Wrigley Field, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

John Loos, 60, of suburban Chicago was sitting "close to the field" and was then hit at the Cubs' Aug. 29 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the Sun-Times.

Loos is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The complaint was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday.

In September, a toddler was struck by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, and a few days later, a woman was struck by a foul ball at a Chicago White Sox game. The incident at Yankee Stadium led toteams across the MLB making changes to netting at their stadiums.

In May, New York City councilman Rafael Espinal introduced a bill that would require netting to extend from behind home plate to the foul poles at all New York ballparks with more than 5,000 seats.