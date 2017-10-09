Watch: Rafael Devers Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run, Red Sox Rally Falls Short

Rafael Devers helped get a Red Sox rally started but it was not enough. 

Chris Chavez
October 09, 2017

Boston Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Red Sox looked to stave off elimination against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

It was not enough. The Astros won the game 5–4 and will advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since the 2005 season. 

The home run marked the second postseason inside-the-park home run in Red Sox franchise history and the first since 1916.

Watch the home run below:

It is the fourth postseason ninth inning inside-the-park home run in history, according to Baseball Reference.

