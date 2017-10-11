Watch: Didi Gregorius Hits Two Homers for Yankees in ALDS Game 5

He's just the third Yankee to ever hit two homers in a winner-take-all game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 11, 2017

Derek Jeter is known as the most clutch player in Yankee history. His successor, Didi Gregorious, is doing all he can to etch his place in Yankee postseason lore. 

Gregorius gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Indians in the ALDS Game 5 by pounding a 1-2 fastball from Cory Kluber over the right field fence.  

The shortstop came back to the plate in the third inning, with Brett Gardner on first. Gregorius crushed an 0-1 breaking ball from Kluber, this one also exiting via right field. 

Two homers off the likely AL Cy Young award winner in a winner-take-all game is the stuff of legends. Gregorius is just the second Yankee ever to hit two homers in a winner-take all game. Oh, and his three-run homer brought the Yankees back from 3-0 down to the Twins in the Wild Card Game. 

Quite the postseason, Didi. 

