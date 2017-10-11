Derek Jeter is known as the most clutch player in Yankee history. His successor, Didi Gregorious, is doing all he can to etch his place in Yankee postseason lore.

Gregorius gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Indians in the ALDS Game 5 by pounding a 1-2 fastball from Cory Kluber over the right field fence.

The shortstop came back to the plate in the third inning, with Brett Gardner on first. Gregorius crushed an 0-1 breaking ball from Kluber, this one also exiting via right field.

DIDI AGAIN! ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Yankees take the 3-0 lead in the 3rd. https://t.co/s7dekYhyjy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2017

Two homers off the likely AL Cy Young award winner in a winner-take-all game is the stuff of legends. Gregorius is just the second Yankee ever to hit two homers in a winner-take all game. Oh, and his three-run homer brought the Yankees back from 3-0 down to the Twins in the Wild Card Game.

Quite the postseason, Didi.