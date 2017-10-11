How to Watch Yankees vs. Indians: ALDS Game 5 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

By Charlotte Carroll
October 11, 2017

The AL Division Series heads back to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday with the New York Yankees and Indians both one game away from an ALCS berth. 

In Monday's game, the Yankees dominated 7-3 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Luis Severino struck out nine over seven innings. 

​Indians ace Corey Kluber (18-4) will take the mound Wednesday, with the team not losing two straight Kluber starts the entire second half of the season. Kluber has a 2.25 ERA, but struggled in Game 2 of the ALDS, giving up six runs over 2 2/3 innings. 

CC Sabathia (14-5) will pitch for the Yankees. He has a 3.69 ERA, last appearing in Game 2 for New York. 

MLB
Indians Flop in Disastrous Game 4, but Corey Kluber Awaits in Game 5 Against Yankees

How to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.

