Cubs-Nationals Game 5: NLDS Lineups, Starting Pitchers

Here are tonight's Cubs and Nationals starting lineups.

By Chris Chavez
October 12, 2017

The Chicago Cubs' World Series title defense is on the line in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

The Cubs were shut out by 5–0 in Game 4 after Stephen Strasburg  struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits. The nail in the coffin came in the eighth inning when Michael A. Taylor hit a grand slam into right field.

The winner of Thursday night's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night for Game 1 of the NLCS. Los Angeles has already announced that Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1.

Starting lineups

Cubs Nationals
Jon Jay – LF Trea Turner – SS
Kris Bryant – 3B Jason Werth – LF
Anthony Rizzo – 1B Bryce Harper – RF
Wilson Contreras – C Ryan Zimmerman – 1B
Albert Almora Jr. – CF Daniel Murphy – 2B
Addison Russell – SS Anthony Rendon – 3B
Jason Heyward – RF Matt Wieters – C
Javy Baez – 2B Michael A. Taylor – CF
Kyle Hendricks – P Gio Gonzalez – P

Pitching matchup

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7–5, 3.03 ERA, 123 strikeouts) vs. RHP Gio Gonzalez (15–9, 2.96 ERA, 188 strikeouts)

​How to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on Watch TBS.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters