Here are tonight's Cubs and Nationals starting lineups.
The Chicago Cubs' World Series title defense is on the line in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.
The Cubs were shut out by 5–0 in Game 4 after Stephen Strasburg struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits. The nail in the coffin came in the eighth inning when Michael A. Taylor hit a grand slam into right field.
The winner of Thursday night's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night for Game 1 of the NLCS. Los Angeles has already announced that Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1.
Starting lineups
|Cubs
|Nationals
|Jon Jay – LF
|Trea Turner – SS
|Kris Bryant – 3B
|Jason Werth – LF
|Anthony Rizzo – 1B
|Bryce Harper – RF
|Wilson Contreras – C
|Ryan Zimmerman – 1B
|Albert Almora Jr. – CF
|Daniel Murphy – 2B
|Addison Russell – SS
|Anthony Rendon – 3B
|Jason Heyward – RF
|Matt Wieters – C
|Javy Baez – 2B
|Michael A. Taylor – CF
|Kyle Hendricks – P
|Gio Gonzalez – P
Pitching matchup
RHP Kyle Hendricks (7–5, 3.03 ERA, 123 strikeouts) vs. RHP Gio Gonzalez (15–9, 2.96 ERA, 188 strikeouts)
How to watch
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS.