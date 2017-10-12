The Chicago Cubs' World Series title defense is on the line in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

The Cubs were shut out by 5–0 in Game 4 after Stephen Strasburg struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits. The nail in the coffin came in the eighth inning when Michael A. Taylor hit a grand slam into right field.

The winner of Thursday night's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night for Game 1 of the NLCS. Los Angeles has already announced that Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1.

Starting lineups

Cubs Nationals Jon Jay – LF Trea Turner – SS Kris Bryant – 3B Jason Werth – LF Anthony Rizzo – 1B Bryce Harper – RF Wilson Contreras – C Ryan Zimmerman – 1B Albert Almora Jr. – CF Daniel Murphy – 2B Addison Russell – SS Anthony Rendon – 3B Jason Heyward – RF Matt Wieters – C Javy Baez – 2B Michael A. Taylor – CF Kyle Hendricks – P Gio Gonzalez – P

Pitching matchup

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7–5, 3.03 ERA, 123 strikeouts) vs. RHP Gio Gonzalez (15–9, 2.96 ERA, 188 strikeouts)

​How to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.