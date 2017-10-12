Yankees Announce ALCS Rotation, Game 1 Starter

The Yankees announced their starting rotation for the first four games of the ALCS against the Astros.

Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 1 in Houston on the heels of an incredible performance in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Indians. With the Yankees down 2-0 in the series and facing elimination, Tanaka pitched seven shutout innings and struck out seven. Tanaka struggled mightily before the All-Star break, posting a 5.47 ERA, but pitched much better en route to a 3.77 second-half ERA.

Game 2's starter will be Luis Severino, the 23-year-old who was the Yankees' best pitcher all season. Severino is likely to finish third in AL Cy Young voting, as he posted a 2.96 ERA with 230 strikeouts. Severino started the AL Wild Card game against the Twins and gave up three runs before he was pulled after recording just one out, but he bounced back with seven solid innings in Game 4 to push the ALDS back to Cleveland.

After pitching 4 1/3 solid innings in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS, C.C. Sabathia will start Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. Sabathia's nine postseason wins are tied for most among active players with Jon Lester, and the 37-year-old posted a 3.69 ERA on the season.

Sonny Gray will get the ball in Game 4. The Yankees acquired Gray from the Athletics at the trade deadline to add pitching depth for the postseason run, and Gray posted a solid 3.72 ERA in New York. Gray started Game 1 of the ALDS and gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings.