Watch: Astros' Marwin Gonzalez Throws Out Greg Bird at the Plate

Marwin Gonzalez threw a perfect strike to get Greg Bird at the plate and preserve the Astros' 2-0 lead. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 13, 2017

The Yankees' Aaron Judge looked like he was about to get a big RBI single that could bust him out of his playoff slump—the MVP candidate knocked a single to left field on a full 3-2 count with the Yankees down 2-0 to the Astros in the top of the fifth of Game 1 of the ALCS. 

Marwin Gonzalez had other ideas. Gonzalez fielded the ball perfectly and fired a 97.4 miles per hour throw to Astros catcher Brian McCann, who tagged Greg Bird on the front leg to preserve the Astros' lead. 

Questionable call from Yankees third base coach Tony Pena. Bird, a first baseman, doesn't have great speed to begin with, and he's coming off ankle surgery. Still, it took a perfect strike from Gonzalez to get him. The call was confirmed after Yankees manager Joe Girardi challenged it. 

That's playoff baseball at its best. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters