The Yankees' Aaron Judge looked like he was about to get a big RBI single that could bust him out of his playoff slump—the MVP candidate knocked a single to left field on a full 3-2 count with the Yankees down 2-0 to the Astros in the top of the fifth of Game 1 of the ALCS.

Marwin Gonzalez had other ideas. Gonzalez fielded the ball perfectly and fired a 97.4 miles per hour throw to Astros catcher Brian McCann, who tagged Greg Bird on the front leg to preserve the Astros' lead.

What a throw by Marwin Gonzalez! 🎯 https://t.co/BfEr0Mosuv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2017

Questionable call from Yankees third base coach Tony Pena. Bird, a first baseman, doesn't have great speed to begin with, and he's coming off ankle surgery. Still, it took a perfect strike from Gonzalez to get him. The call was confirmed after Yankees manager Joe Girardi challenged it.

That's playoff baseball at its best.