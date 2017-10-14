Watch: Astros Walk Off With Game 2 Win on Carlos Correa’s RBI Double

Carlos Correa drove in Jose Altuve in the bottom of the ninth to take a 2–0 lead.

By Jeremy Woo
October 14, 2017

The Astros took a 2–0 series lead over the Yankees on Saturday, winning 2–1 in the bottom of the ninth after Carlos Correa drove in Jose Altuve for the go-ahead run.

Correa doubled to right-centerfield off Aroldis Chapman as Altuve raced from first, making it all the way around to score after the Yankees failed to relay the ball home in time.

Altuve had singled off Chapman on the previous at-bat to make things nervous for the Yankees, who had been kept quiet by Justin Verlander for much of the game. Correa drove in both of the game’s runs, homering in the bottom of the fourth to open the scoring.

The series returns to New York on Monday for Game 3.

