The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday in houston.

New York fell down two games to none in the ALDS against the Indians but rallied for three straight victories to come back and complete the upset. In the decisive Game 5 at Progressive Field, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hit two home runs off likely Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to give the Bombers an early 3-0 lead. New York would not relinquish the lead from there, eventually defeating a drained Indians squad 5-2 to advance to the ALCS.

Houston, meanwhile, faced little trouble defeating an overmatched Red Sox squad in the ALDS, winning the series in four games. Game 4 looked as if it would end in a Red Sox win but third baseman Alex Bregman homered in the eighth inning off Boston ace Chris Sale and former Red Sox Josh Reddick drove in the go ahead run against closer Craig Kimbrel. Houston's offense dominated the Boston pitching staff and will look to do the same against a weaker Yankees group.

Find out how to watch Game 2 of the ALCS below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 4:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Sports Go.