The Houston Astros seek to take a commanding series lead when they take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Houston won the first two games by identical 2–1 scores.

In Game 2, Justin Verlander threw a complete game while striking out 13. Carlos Correa's single in the bottom ninth scored Jose Altuve for the winning run.

The Astros will trot out Charlie Morton in Game 3 to face veteran lefty CC Sabathia. Altuve, an AL MVP candidate, has continued his hot bat during the ALCS, going 5 for 8 in the series.

Yankees batters have struck out 27 times in the first two games and are hitting a combined .159 as a team.

Find out how to watch Game 3 of the ALCS below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 14, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Sports Go.