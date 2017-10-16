How to Watch Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 3 Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

The Astros face the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS. See how to watch here.

By Scooby Axson
October 16, 2017

The Houston Astros seek to take a commanding series lead when they take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Houston won the first two games by identical 2–1 scores.

In Game 2, Justin Verlander threw a complete game while striking out 13. Carlos Correa's single in the bottom ninth scored Jose Altuve for the winning run.

The Astros will trot out Charlie Morton in Game 3 to face veteran lefty CC Sabathia. Altuve, an AL MVP candidate, has continued his hot bat during the ALCS, going 5 for 8 in the series.

Yankees batters have struck out 27 times in the first two games and are hitting a combined .159 as a team.

Find out how to watch Game 3 of the ALCS below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 14, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Sports Go.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters