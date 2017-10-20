Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker will not return to the team next season, the organization announced Friday.

Baker, 68, led the Nationals to consecutive NL East titles in his two seasons with the team, going a combined 192–132. The team bowed out in the NLDS both seasons, losing a five-game battle with the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.

Baker’s contract was set to expire after this season.

In 22 seasons as a manager, Baker holds a career win percentage of .532 across stints with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals.

The Nationals join the Red Sox and Mets as teams looking for new managers. The Tigers will reportedly hire Ron Gardenhire to fill that role.