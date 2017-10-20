We're in the playoffs, which means we're witnessing the best teams comprised of the best players in the world play baseball. The sequence you are about to watch below is a reminder that even world-class hitters can be made to look really, really silly by even better pitching.

In the top of the fifth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS, the Astros' Justin Verlander threw a nasty curveball to Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier. Frazier did not realize that it was a curveball until far too late, but once he realized the pitch would drop in for a strike, he decided to hack at it. What ensued was not pretty.

It's important to note that it would be worse if Frazier didn't swing, of course. This was a clear strike, and he deserves credit for swallowing his pride and trying to at least foul one off and extend the bat.

This wasn't a bad baseball play, not at all. It was just an ugly baseball play.