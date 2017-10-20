Todd Frazier's swing after he was completely fooled by a Justin Verlander curveball was just embarrassing
We're in the playoffs, which means we're witnessing the best teams comprised of the best players in the world play baseball. The sequence you are about to watch below is a reminder that even world-class hitters can be made to look really, really silly by even better pitching.
In the top of the fifth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS, the Astros' Justin Verlander threw a nasty curveball to Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier. Frazier did not realize that it was a curveball until far too late, but once he realized the pitch would drop in for a strike, he decided to hack at it. What ensued was not pretty.
It's important to note that it would be worse if Frazier didn't swing, of course. This was a clear strike, and he deserves credit for swallowing his pride and trying to at least foul one off and extend the bat.
This wasn't a bad baseball play, not at all. It was just an ugly baseball play.