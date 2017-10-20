The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series for the first time in 29 years.

Awaiting them will be either the Astros or Yankees. New York has a 3–2 lead entering Friday's Game 6 in Houston.

Here's a look at the 2017 World Series schedule. The Dodgers have home–field advantage, so they'll host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7.

FOX will televise every World Series game.

See a complete schedule for the series below. Start times are still to be determined.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24 (TBD at Dodgers)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25 (TBD at Dodgers)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27 (Dodgers at TBD)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28 (Dodgers at TBD)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 29 (Dodgers at TBD)*

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (TBD at Dodgers)*

Game 7: Wednesday, Nov. 1 (TBD at Dodgers)*

*if necessary