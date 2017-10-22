Red Sox Hire Alex Cora as Manager

Red Sox name Astros bench coach Alex Cora as their next manager

By Scooby Axson
October 22, 2017

The Boston Red Sox hired Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora as their new manager, the team announced Sunday.

According to MLB.com, Cora agreed to a three-year contract that will run through the 2020 season which includes a club option for the 2021 season.

Cora has been with the Astros since the end of last season and will replace John Farrell who was fired just two days after the Red Sox were eliminated by the Astros in five games in the American League Division Series.

The Astros beat the New York Yankees in seven games to reach their second World Series in franchise history.

The 42–year–old Cora played 14 years in the major leagues, with a four-year stint with the Red Sox from 2005-08 before retiring in 2011.

Cora, who don't have major league managerial experience, also has worked for ESPN as a baseball analyst.

