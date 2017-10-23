For the first time in nearly 30 years, Dodger Stadium will play host to a World Series game, when this year's Fall Classic between the Astros and Dodgers opens in Los Angeles on Tuesday. But unfortunately for the dudes who'll be on the field and the fans in the stands, Game 1 is going to be a scorcher of an affair ... literally. Just check out the weather forecast for the middle of the week, via Weather.com.

That is less than ideal for competitive sports! It's a safe bet that 101 degrees would be far and away the all-time high for a World Series games, given that most of them have been played in colder climes featuring seasonably autumnal weather. Not so much the case when one team's in Southern California, though. And although temperatures will drop in the evening, that'll be of little relief for the teams and fans, since Games 1 and 2 will start at 5:09 p.m. PT in order to accommodate us East Coast sports watchers.

So why's it going to be so hot in Los Angeles? You can blame the Santa Ana winds, which originate in the mountains and deserts and blow across the southern portion of the state, creating dry, hot conditions that tend to exacerbate forest and brush fires. It's a common weather event in the fall in California, but it's going to make for blazing conditions and a lot of wind during Games 1 and 2, which should make for some interesting flyballs.

On the plus side, there'll be a roughly zero percent chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the negative side, don't be surprised if the lines for water at Dodger Stadium are a little longer than usual.