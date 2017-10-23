When does the 2017 World Series start?

After a 162-game regular season and two rounds of playoffs (plus, of course, the wild card), the 2017 World Series is finally here.

This year will feature two of the best teams in baseball, as the 104-win Los Angeles Dodgers will go up against the 101-win Houston Astros.

Houston defeated the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS in four games and, most recently, the New York Yankees in a seven-game ALCS thriller. The Astros will look to win the franchise's first-ever World Series.

Los Angeles dominated their opponents on their way to the World Series, winning seven games while losing just one. In the NLDS against division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers won all three games behind a consistent offense. Facing the defending champion Chicago Cubs in the NLCS, Los Angeles took an early 3-0 series lead before finishing the series off in Game 5 in Chicago. The Dodgers have not made the World Series since 1988, when they defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games.

The Fall Classic will commence on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:09 p.m. on FOX. Los Angeles will host Houston for Games 1 and 2, as well as games 6 and 7 if necessary. A full schedule can be found below.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Game 1: Astros @ Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Game 2: Astros @ Dodgers

Friday, Oct. 27: Game 3: Dodgers @ Astros

Saturday, Oct. 28: Game 4: Dodgers @ Astros

Sunday, Oct. 29: Game 5 (if necessary): Dodgers @ Astros

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Game 6 (if necessary): Astros @ Dodgers

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Game 7 (if necessary): Astros @ Dodgers