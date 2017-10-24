The Major League Baseball World Series commence on Tuesday, with the Houston Astros representing the American League and the Los Angeles Dodgers representing the National League.

Houston defeated the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS in four games and, most recently, the New York Yankees in a seven-game ALCS thriller. Facing elimination at home in Game 6, the Astros' offense came alive and used superb pitching from starting pitcher Justin Verlander to force a seventh game. In Game 7 on Saturday, Houston once again shut down the high-powered Yankee offense behind starting pitchers Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers, Jr. The Astros will look to defeat the Dodgers and win the franchise's first-ever World Series.

Los Angeles dominated their opponents on their way to the World Series, winning seven games while losing just one. In the NLDS against division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers won all three games behind a consistent offense. Facing the defending champion Chicago Cubs in the NLCS, Los Angeles took an early 3-0 series lead before finishing the series off in Game 5 in Chicago. The Dodgers have not made the World Series since 1988, when they defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games.

Find out how to watch Game 1 of the 2017 World Series below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

