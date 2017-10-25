The Houston Astros look to even up the World Series as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven innings while striking out 11 and Justin Turner blasted a two-run homer to break a tie, as Los Angeles went on to take Game 1 by a score of 3–1.

The loss drops Houston's all–time World Series record to 0–5. Dallas Keuchel took the loss, allowing Chris Taylor's home run on the very first pitch he threw in the game.

The Astros look to bounce back in Game 2, sending ALCS MVP Justin Verlander to the mound against left-hander Rich Hill.

Find out how to watch Game 2 of the 2017 World Series below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.