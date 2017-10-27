The World Series moves to Houston for a crucial Game 3 tilt as the Astros look to build upon the momentum over their Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston picked up their first World Series victory ever in Game 2, as George Springer provided the winning run with his two–run homer in the top of the 11th inning.

The game featured eight home runs in a back and forth affair, as the Dodgers bullpen that had been stellar throughout the postseason was rocked for six runs, including five in the final three innings.

Los Angeles will go with Yu Darvish for Game 3 with the Astros countering with Lance McCullers Jr.

Find out how to watch Game 3 of the 2017 World Series below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.