How to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros: World Series Game 3 Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Game 3 of the MLB World Series.

By Scooby Axson
October 27, 2017

The World Series moves to Houston for a crucial Game 3 tilt as the Astros look to build upon the momentum over their Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston picked up their first World Series victory ever in Game 2, as George Springer provided the winning run with his two–run homer in the top of the 11th inning.

The game featured eight home runs in a back and forth affair, as the Dodgers bullpen that had been stellar throughout the postseason was rocked for six runs, including five in the final three innings.

Los Angeles will go with Yu Darvish for Game 3 with the Astros countering with Lance McCullers Jr.

Find out how to watch Game 3 of the 2017 World Series below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 25, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters